Paul Mescal’s GAA shorts worn in Normal People to be auctioned for charity

The GAA shorts worn by Normal People star Paul Mescal in the show and the script from the first episode of the hit series are set to be auctioned to raise funds for the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Connell’s shorts and Irish rugby international Conor Murray’s boots are to be sold in a bid to make up the charity’s funding shortfall.

Every year the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation needs to raise more than €3.5 million to fund its home nursing care and respite service, which is provided to sick children up to five years of age.

But like other charities, the emergence of Covid-19 has severely impacted on fundraising events.

The GAA shorts worn by Paul Mescal as Connell during the hit series Normal People, which are going under the hammer to raise money for a charity which helps sick children. Photograph: SON Photographic Ltd T/A Coalesce/PA Wire

Episode one script from the show Normal People, signed by stars Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones and director Lenny Abrahamson. Photograph: SON Photographic Ltd T/A Coalesce/PA Wire

So celebrities have donated their clothes as part of “Auction Thrill for Jack & Jill”, which will take place online from Friday, August 21st at 10am to Friday, August 28th at 7pm.

The auction at www.jackandjill.iefeatures more than 40 lots, including:

* Connell’s GAA shorts from Normal People signed by actor Paul Mescal.

* Conor Murray’s rugby shirt and boots from the Rugby World Cup 2019.

*Golfer Shane Lowry’s souvenir flag from the 18th hole following his Open Championship win at Royal Portrush in 2019, as well as a signed cap and glove.

*The script from episode one of the critically-acclaimed Normal People, which has been nominated for a slew of Emmy Awards, signed by director Lenny Abrahamson, and actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

*A Munster rugby team’s shirt signed by the 2019/2020 squad.

*An Ireland rugby ball signed by members of the team.

Carmel Doyle, chief executive of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, said the charity had been “overwhelmed” by the support for the auction.

“People have been incredibly generous in offering often prized personal possessions of huge sentimental value,” she said.