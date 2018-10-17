Paddy Duffy, former adviser to Bertie Ahern, has died

A former senior adviser to Bertie Ahern has died while travelling back to Dublin from Papau New Guinea with the former Taoiseach.

Paddy Duffy, who recently celebrated his 75th birthday, is understood to have been with Mr Ahern in Heathrow Airport, London, when he died. The pair were taking a plane back to Dublin.

Mr Ahern has been working in the Bougainville region of Papau New Guinea ahead of an independence referendum next year.