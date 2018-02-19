Over 640 patients waiting on trolleys and in wards, say nurses

There are 643 patients on trolleys in hospital emergency departments and on wards on Monday, nurses have said.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there were 59 patients at Cork University Hospital deemed to require admission by doctors who were waiting for a bed.

The INMO said there were 51 patients at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore waiting for admission.

In Dublin the hospital with the largest number on trolleys and on wards was Tallaght where there were 45 patients requiring a bed.

There were also eight children in addition waiting on trolleys for abed at the National Children’s Hospital in Tallaght.

There were a further five children on trolleys at Temple St Hospital,according to the INMO.

The number of patients on trolleys and wards awaiting admission to a bed has begun to rise again in recent days.

Last Wednesday the INMO recorded 623 patients on trolleys.