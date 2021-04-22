Niac meeting today to consider use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The National Immunisation Committee is meeting today to consider its position on the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risk of the very rare side effect of a blood-clotting event.

The Government expects to begin using the one-shot jab as early as next week as a boost to the vaccine programme.

Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, said he is “hopeful” a recommendation will give the green light for use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in people in their 50s.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland radio programme, he said allowing its use in people aged 50 and above would have a “huge effect” in terms of meeting the Government’s vaccination targets and would save lives.

He said the letter Niac had sent to Government on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine had not ruled out the use of that type of vaccine in younger cohorts.

Last week the committee recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be administered to people under the age of 60 due to possible links to similar very rare blood-clotting events.

Niac will also consider the possibility of extending the period between the two doses of the mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, which would enable more first shots to be given sooner.

Although there is pressure from Government for the committee to issue an opinion after Thursday’s meeting, Niac told The Irish Times on Wednesday that new recommendations are “currently expected to be issued to the Department of Health next week”.

Professor of infectious diseases Sam McConkey told Newstalk Breakfast this morning that he believes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be used as a “substantial part” of Ireland’s national vaccination programme. Historically Niac has been very cautious, he said, and these decisions require a balancing of risks.

He said there is “clearly a substantial benefit” in taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people aged 25 and above. He said there is “almost an equal risk/benefit at around 20”, and the vaccine’s clear benefits break through for those between the age of 25 and 30.

Asked his opinion on extending the interval between doses of the Pfizer vaccine, he said such a move would be in “uncharted waters”. Originally he would have advised that the duration used during trials should be adhered to, but the licences were “very narrow and restrictive” and the UK had controlled the delayed dose of AstraZeneca “very well.”

There is a “little bit of uncertainty” around how successful it would be to delay the mRNA second dose as there is no big Phase 3 study that details the level of protection the first dose gives a person over a longer period, he said.

“But it does seem to have worked in countries like Israel and some other countries that have done it… I think it is certainly a reasonable choice for us to do it that way,” he said.

Vaccine portal

Meanwhile, the vaccine portal will open tomorrow morning for bookings from people aged between 60 and 64, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed. However, he said the HSE is asking people aged 64 to register first on Friday and the HSE will then work down through those aged 63 to 60. Currently, the portal is open for registrations from people in the 65 to 69 age bracket.

The rollout has been continuing, with a further 20,010 doses administered on Tuesday, according to HSE figures. Some 6,000 of these were second doses. As of Tuesday a total of 1,239,497 vaccine doses had been given.

On Wednesday a further 15 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed along with another 401 cases of the virus. Only two of the new deaths occurred during April. The 14-day incidence rate for the State now stands at 113 cases per 100,000 population, while Donegal has the highest county incidence rate.

Meanwhile, Minister Eamon Ryan has cautioned it will be “months rather than weeks” before people can take foreign holidays. He told Newstalk Breakfast that he did not want to speculate on exact dates as he did not want to raise expectations and then dash hopes.

“We are still not out of the woods,” he said.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland he would be meeting with the airlines later today to discuss the issue, but he does not want to continue a “stop/start” system or enter another lockdown. The return to normality will be a step by step process, he said.

Minister Ryan also defended the Government’s position on mandatory hotel quarantine, despite concerns raised by the European Commission.

“I am absolutely confident we can defend everything we have done on the basis of public health,” he said.