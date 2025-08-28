UN Security Council votes to keep peacekeepers in Lebanon until 2027

Members of the Defence Forces perform a readiness exercise ahead of their Unifil deployment earlier this year. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.

The United Nations Security Council has approved a proposal which will allow peacekeepers, including Irish troops, to remain in Lebanon until 2027.

The French proposal was approved 15-0 at a Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday afternoon.

The mandate will see the United Nations peacekeeping mission, known as Unifil, renewed until the end of 2026.

After this, there will be a year-long drawdown period that will see the duties of UN peacekeepers handed to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Ireland contributes 348 troops to the 10,000 strong mission, making it the Defence Forces’ largest overseas posting.

The mission was established in 1978 to enforce a truce following Israel’s first invasion of south Lebanon.

The agreement is seen as a compromise between two positions. Israel and the United States wanted the mission terminated while countries such as Lebanon, Ireland and France wanted it to continue.

Unifil will cease operations on December 31st, 2026. After this it will begin “its orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal of its personnel, in close consultation with the Government of Lebanon with the aim of making the Lebanon Government the sole provider of security in southern Lebanon”, the proposal stated.

Behind the scenes Ireland argued the continued presence of peacekeepers in Lebanon is vital to stability in the region. It is also seen as important to recruitment for the Defence Forces.

It is understood Irish officials will now start to examine other peacekeeping missions to which Ireland could contribute troops.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Harris noted the decision this afternoon and said he has “long argued that the presence of Unifil in southern Lebanon is vital to maintaining peace and security, and providing support to the Lebanese Government and the region more broadly.

“The situation on the ground is stable but fragile, as I saw for myself when I visited Lebanon earlier in the year.

He said Ireland has been engaging with other European countries in recent months on the renewal.

“I particularly want to acknowledge the efforts of France who, as penholders, led the negotiations on the Unifil resolution at the UN Security Council, during what was an often challenging process. Like Ireland, France also advocated strongly for mandate renewal.

He said the Defence Forces will continue operations in Lebanon until the end of 2026 “following which we will work with partners to ensure an orderly wind down of the mission.”

He said the safety of Irish Unifil personnel “will be of paramount importance to myself and to Government” during this period.

“The Defence Forces have participated proudly in this mission for over forty years and contributed significantly to stabilising the region during that time.

“Forty seven members of the Defence Forces have made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace in Lebanon and we remember them and their families at this time.

Overseas service is a “huge attraction” for people considering joining the military, said Dan Harvey, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and member of the Commission on the Defence Forces.

It is likely a replacement for Unifil will be found, he said.

“There’ll always be need for peacekeepers, and the Irish will always be among the first to be asked.”

He said the winding down of Unifil will also offer the Defence Forces some “breathing space” to implement reforms and expand its capabilities.

“The leadership in the Defence Forces will make a virtue of this necessity, and they will look at what opportunities it presents.”

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieut Gen Rossa Mulcahy has said overseas missions are crucial for developing military capabilities and testing doctrines and equipment. They are also a key part of soldiers’ personal and professional development, he said.

The Defence Forces “absolutely” intends to keep a presence overseas “be it on Unifil or other missions”, Lieut Gen Mulcahy told the Defence Forces podcast this week.