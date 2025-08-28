More than 50 Palestinian students due to arrive in Ireland following campaign

About 514,000 people, or nearly a quarter of Gaza’s population, are facing famine in Gaza City and surrounding areas. Photograph: New York Times

Dozens of Palestinians are to arrive in the Republic over the coming days to study at third-level institutions after previous delays in their evacuation sparked a protest.

The 52 students have all been offered scholarships to study in the Republic, with the first 26 expected to arrive on Thursday. The remaining group is set to come over the weekend.

College students had staged a demonstration in Dublin earlier this month, demanding the Government facilitate the evacuation of the students from Gaza, who protesters said were left “cruelly stranded by the Government that invited them here in the first place.”

Independent Senator Alice-Mary Higgins previously raised the delays in their evacuation in July, saying the students were left “trapped in Gaza.”

Trinity College Dublin’s boycott, divestment and sanctions group welcomed their imminent arrival on Thursday, saying it had been brought about by those who organised to demand justice and compassion.

“This result shows the power that the Irish Government has and how they can help Palestinians to escape murder at the hands of Israel,” it said.

“While the genocide and occupation still rages on, we will remember this day as the day students overcame uncaring and lethargic Government bureaucratic procedure.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said exit from Gaza is dependent on receipt of permission from authorities in Israel and neighbouring jurisdictions, adding that assistance “often rests outside the control of the Government of Ireland.”

The department, including its Embassies in Israel, Palestine, Jordan and Turkey, said it worked closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the group “could make this journey”.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris welcomed the students’ arrival, and thanked diplomatic and consular staff in the region for their efforts to bring about the outcome.

Mr Harris said he remains “gravely concerned about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza”, including the recent decision of Israeli authorities to escalate their military offensive.

“This will only exacerbate the current suffering and ever-rising number of civilian casualties,” he said.

“Famine has been declared in parts of the Gaza Strip and is projected to spread further in the coming weeks.”

Although more food aid is reaching Gaza, the head of the World Food Programme said on Thursday that it still falls far short of being enough to prevent widespread starvation.

About 514,000 people, or nearly a quarter of Gaza’s population, are facing famine conditions in Gaza City and surrounding areas, according to a report released on Friday by the global hunger monitor Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

“Ireland has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire agreement and permanent end to hostilities, for the immediate release of all hostages and for the rapid, unimpeded and large-scale entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” said Mr Harris.