Niac ‘finalising’ advice on Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

The State’s vaccines watchdog is “finalising” its advice on the Johnson & Johnson shot, seen as key to the Irish Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is discussing how the vaccine might be used in Ireland in light of reports linking it to rare but serious clotting events in the US.

A spokesman for Niac confirmed on Monday afternoon that it met over the weekend and again on Monday morning and it is “finalising [its] recommendations to the chief medical officer”.

It is unclear if advice on the vaccine will be sent to Dr Tony Holohan on Monday or Tuesday. Once he receives it, Dr Holohan in turn formulates advice based on the Niac letter for Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Once the advice is approved and adopted by the Minister, the Health Service Executive is charged with putting it in place. Government sources are hopeful that Niac will allow a broader use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine than is currently the case for the AstraZeneca shot, which was linked to similar clotting events and is based on similar vaccine technology.

Use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is restricted to those over 60, under current Niac advice. Government sources believe Niac is also examining the rules governing the use of the AstraZeneca shot, but it is unknown if there will be any changes to the use of that vaccine advised.

Some 605,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine are due in the country before the end of June. Easy to transport, store and requiring a single dose rather than two, the vaccine was earmarked for use among vulnerable populations such as the Traveller, homeless and Roma communities in particular.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks of blood clots as a very rare side effect. The unusual clots are extremely rare, occurring in just under one in a million recipients.

On Friday, it also reiterated the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot.

Meanwhile, sports pitches, tennis courts, golf clubs and outdoor visitor attractions reopened on Monday. However, it is understood the Government will resist pressure to accelerate the planned summer reopening of the country amid concerns about a potential spike in Covid-19 infections.

A further 429 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Sunday, while one more person has died with the virus.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said on Sunday night that Ministers are keen to avoid any setbacks by “going slowly” with the reopening of society.

“Our absolute goal is to avoid a fourth wave of hospitalisations, and of deaths, in Ireland. The experience from Christmas and the situation in India shows how quickly this virus can take over,” he said. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said earlier on Sunday that “outdoor is the theme for the summer”.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet on Wednesday to consider its recommendations to Government in relation to restrictions. A Cabinet subcommittee will meet on the same day and a formal announcement on the plans for Covid-19 restrictions will be made following a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Donegal councillor has called for extra vaccines for his county due to its long Border with Northern Ireland, which is further along in its vaccine rollout. The partial reopening of neighbouring counties in the North will have a “detrimental” effect on businesses in Donegal and along the Border, Cllr Nicholas Crossan told Highland Radio.

The county had the highest 14-day incidence rate in the Republic, as of Thursday, with 251.3 cases per 100,000 population confirmed in the last fortnight. The national 14-day rate was 117.4.

“It is very very unfair . . . It is common sense that we need a special category for this area,” the Independent councillor claimed.

More than 25,000 doses of the vaccine were administered on Saturday in a week where over 170,000 jabs were given. As of Saturday, 1.3 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered.