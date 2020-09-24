New plan for Dublin’s bus network will increase services by 23%

The new redesign of Dublin’s bus network under the BusConnects plan has been published by the National Transport Authority (NTA) on Thursday.

Following three rounds of public consultation and 72,000 submissions, it is the final version of the network redesign.

The redesign of the bus network will be implemented in the greater Dublin region on a phased basis over a number of years, beginning in 2021 and “subject to Government funding”, the NTA said.

Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport Eamon Ryan said BusConnects is a key part of the Government’s policies to improve public transport and address climate change.

“Bus services across Dublin needed to be redesigned to be more coherent and efficient to meet the demands for a growing city, and I am delighted we are now able to implement this new plan after extensive public consultation,” he said.

“The last six months have been very challenging for everyone in Dublin and across Ireland. Bus services have provided an essential frontline service for the public and city during this time and the new Dublin Area bus network will allow the service grow to meet people’s needs as the city recovers.”

BusConnects aims to overhaul the current bus system in the Dublin region by creating 230km of dedicated bus lanes and 200km of cycle tracks along 16 of the busiest corridors and a redesign of the network.

The NTA said the new network will see increased evening and weekend services, with most frequent routes operating every 15 minutes or better on weekdays and Saturdays, most on Sundays also.

There will be a number of routes that will operate 24 hours a day. Overall, the level of bus services in the Dublin network will increase by 23 per cent as a result of the new network, according to the NTA.

Tim Gaston, Director of Public Transport Services for the NTA, said the network redesign proposals have “evolved significantly” over the last three years.

“The new network plan is subject to Government funding and will be implemented over a number of years and on a phased basis. So when the city, its people and the economy recover and prosper again there will be a better bus service in place with more access to jobs, schools, shops and hospitals,” he said.

A map of the new network is available at busconnects.ie.