New maximum stake of €5 for gambling machines approved

A new maximum stake of €5 for gambling machines has been approved by the Government.

The changes brought to Cabinet by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan will also see a €500 limit set as the maximum payout from an electronic gaming or slot machine.

Earlier proposed changes to the Gaming and Lotteries Act of 1956 would have increased the maximum allowable stake from three cent to €10 and the prize limits from 50 cent to €750.

The limits have not been changed since 1956, and the Government has argued they are in need of modernisation.

Tuesday’s proposals from Mr Flanagan scale back the increases set out earlier in the year. Those representing people with gambling addictions had expressed concern about the previous proposals.

The changes are being piloted by David Stanton, the Minister of State in the Department of Justice.

“Modifying stake and prize amounts is the only current role of the Minister for Justice and Equality with regard to gaming machines,” the Department of Justice said. “The proposal had been to raise these amounts to €10 and €750 respectively.

“However, during the Dáil committee stage debate on July 10th, 2019 on the modernisation of the stake and prize amounts, some Deputies felt that the proposed amounts were excessive. The Minister of State undertook to consider the matter and now proposes €5 and €500.”