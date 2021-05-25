New guidelines on resumption of hospitality delayed to give sector ‘clear understanding’

The Government has yet to sign off on new guidelines for the resumption of hospitality which are expected to put a 105-minute time limit on indoor visits to pubs and restaurants.

It was expected that the guidelines would be released today. However it is understood the Department of Taoiseach has yet to give them the green-light.

Asked about the delay, a Government source says it was about “getting it right” to ensure the hospitality sector “has a clear understanding” on what is being expected from it when the document is published.

Sources say the guidelines will have a huge focus on ventilation for indoor venues when they reopen, likely in July.

There will be a distance of one metre between tables, and a limit of six people per booking.

For outdoor dining a distance of one metre will also apply, and it will be up to each establishment to decide if they want to set a time limit and if so how long this should be for.

Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), welcomed the planned publication of the guidelines but said he was surprised to see the inclusion of a time limit for indoor dining.

“We welcome the publication of the outdoor guidelines which have been urgently needed by pubs and the rest of the hospitality sector as we get ready to resume outdoor service, having being mothballed for most of the last 15 months. While many pubs and hospitality venues won’t be in a position to provide outdoor service, it is a welcome start and we are looking forward to seeing activity of this nature begin from June 7th.

“However, we were surprised and somewhat disappointed to see the time limit in the guideline measures advanced for indoor service. Indoor will be key to the recovery of hospitality and that needs to be facilitated by the 1st July at the latest as every day matters when you have been closed for 435 consecutive days.

“Given that indoor reopening is five weeks away and that as many as another 1.5 million vaccines may have been administered over that period, we will be pressing to have these guidelines reviewed and further sense checked from a pragmatic perspective in advance of pubs and restaurants reopening for indoor service.”

He said there was “no point in introducing guidelines which will have unintended consequences around customer movement and interaction. There needs to be further reflection on the practicalities involved before pubs and restaurants are able to admit people through their doors again.”

Earlier, the CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) Adrian Cummins said that the hospitality sector was looking forward to returning, but he repeated a call for all restaurants to be allowed to serve food indoors from June 2nd, the same date on which hotels will be allowed to do so.

Mr Cummins said rules permitting hotels to serve food indoors should be extended to all restaurants. “We would like to open in line with hotels because there is no difference between a hotel restaurant and an independent restaurant next door to them,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“The indications are that the guidelines will be, there or thereabouts, the same as last year for indoor hospitality, but the difference for outdoor hospitality will be that there will be no time limits for people,” he said.

Last year’s guidelines had worked well for the food business, they had been implemented “as best we could”, he said.

“We are looking forward to these being published so people can start to plan and prepare for reopening when we get a date to reopen restaurants, gastropubs and coffeeshops across the country.”

Mr Cummins welcomed the one-metre space between tables, anything bigger would leave many businesses unviable, he warned.

“We always said that one metre is a viable space for hospitality but two metres is not viable at all because you lose nearly 75 per cent of your space within a business. At one metre, you still lose space. You lose about 25 per cent of your space within a restaurant. That is a loss of income, that puts a lot of pressure on a business to operate viably.

“We want to get back open as soon as possible.”

While the Cabinet will meet later this week to set dates for the future reopening of hospitality and international travel, a further Cabinet meeting next week on June 1st will consider the issue of financial supports for the hardest-hit sectors, including pubs.

Ministers are keen to see additional supports extended to pubs such as enhanced grants for the supply of outdoor furniture.

It comes after Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin said that pilot live events of varying sizes will take place across the country in June and July, including rock, classical and comedy gigs, as well both indoor and outdoor theatre events.