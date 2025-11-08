Trump gives Bulgaria exemption from Russian energy sanctions

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban has said his country has received an exemption from US sanctions on Russian energy after a meeting in the White House with US president Donald Trump.

It is an allowance that will keep Russian oil and gas flowing to Hungary in a sign of the close affinity between the two leaders.

Mr Orban, a long-time Trump ally, had come to Washington seeking to convince the president to allow Hungary to continue importing Russian oil and gas without being subject to sanctions Mr Trump’s administration has placed on Russian fossil fuels.

[ Trump illegally ordered National Guard to Portland, Oregon, US judge rulesOpens in new window ]

A White House official said Hungary will get an exemption for a year.

Hungary has also been under heavy pressure to end its reliance on Russian energy from the European Union, most of which has heavily cut or ceased its imports of Russian oil and gas.

The nationalist Hungarian leader has called access to Russian energy a “vital” issue for his landlocked country, and said he planned to discuss with Mr Trump the “consequences for the Hungarian people” if the sanctions took effect.

During a press briefing with Hungarian media following his talks with Mr Trump, Mr Orban said Hungary had “been granted a complete exemption from sanctions” affecting Russian gas delivered to Hungary from the TurkStream pipeline, and oil from the Druzhba pipeline.

“We asked the president to lift the sanctions,” Mr Orban said. “We agreed and the president decided, and he said that the sanctions will not be applied to these two pipelines.”

US president Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a meeting with Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, in the White House. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

Hungary agreed to buy US liquefied natural gas (LNG) as part of the discussions, the US State Department said in a fact sheet, noting contracts were expected to be worth about $600 million.

The two nations also agreed to work together on nuclear energy, including small modular reactors.

Hungary will also purchase nuclear fuel from the US-based Westinghouse Electric Company, Mr Orban said. That fuel will be used to power Hungary’s Paks nuclear plant, which until now has relied on Russian-supplied nuclear fuel, though Hungarian officials earlier stressed that Budapest will continue its purchase of Russian nuclear fuel as well.

A large delegation of cabinet members, business leaders and numerous right-wing political influencers with close connections to Hungary’s government accompanied Mr Orban to Washington. The delegation rented a 220-passenger commercial jet from Hungarian carrier Wizz Air for the journey.

Prior to Mr Orban’s arrival on Thursday, a bipartisan group of US senators introduced a resolution calling on Hungary to end its dependence on Russian energy.

The resolution was cosigned by 10 senators including Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire. It “expresses concern that Hungary has shown no sign of reducing its dependence on Russian fossil fuels”, and urges Budapest to adhere to a European Union plan to cease all Russian energy imports into the bloc by the end of 2027.

“Europe has made extraordinary progress cutting its energy ties with Moscow, but Hungary’s actions continue to undermine collective security and embolden the Kremlin,” Ms Shaheen wrote in a statement.

The resolution, she continued, “sends a clear message that when it comes to buying Russian energy, all allies should be held to the same standard, and that includes Hungary”.

After arriving in Washington, Mr Orban and some of his top officials met Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who in September was sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup after an election loss.

Mr Orban posted on social media: “We stand firmly with the Bolsonaros in these challenging times – friends and allies who never give up. Keep fighting: political witch-hunts have no place in democracy, truth and justice must prevail!” - AP