National Lottery confirms €4m winning ticket sold in Lissycasey, Co Clare

The National Lottery have confirmed the winning ticket for Saturday’s €4,041,306 Lotto jackpot was sold in Lissycasey, Co Clare.

The winner of Saturday’s jackpot has yet to come forward to collect their prize, but the winning ticket was sold at Talty’s Mace Circle K in Lissycasey - which has a population of less than 400 people.

Saturday’s magic numbers were 13, 18, 30, 41, 42 and 44. The bonus number was 37.

The winning ticket was sold on Saturday May 9th - the day of the draw. On selling it, shop owner Cathal Talty said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have sold the winning Lotto ticket.

“Since the weekend there was a lot of speculation locally about where the winning ticket was and then when the call came through from our National Lottery rep, I thought - ‘This has to be something to do with the winning ticket - It could be us’ and low and behold, it was!

“The majority of our trade in these times is from the local community. Before the health restrictions we would have had a lot of passing trade as Lissycasey is a gateway to West Clare and a lot of holidaymakers would have passed through on the way to the West Clare coastline but obviously that has quietened at the moment.”

The National Lottery have extended the timeframe for winners to come forward and collect their prize due to the current coronavirus restrictions which are in place across Ireland.

This means Saturday’s jackpot winner will have an extra three months to cash in their winning ticket.