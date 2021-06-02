Nathan Carter apologises after police break up party breaching Covid rules

Country music star Nathan Carter has apologised after police broke up a birthday party at his Co Fermanagh home which was being held in breach of Covid-19 rules.

Officers said at least 50 people were present when they arrived at the singer’s home in Lisbellaw in Northern Ireland on Friday night.

Police issued a £1,000 (€1,160) fine to the organiser of the event and 14 fines of £200 to attendees. A Covid-19 prohibition notice was also issued. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said further enforcement action was expected.

The event was staged to mark Carter’s 31st birthday. In a statement of apology, the singer, who is originally from Liverpool but has made his home in Co Fermanagh, said: “I wish to confirm the attendance of the PSNI at my residence on Friday 28th May, 2021.

“My family visiting from Liverpool had organised a barbecue for my birthday.

“They believed that this gathering was within the current Covid-19 restrictions in the North; however, it transpires that it was not.

“The organiser has already paid the fine that was issued.

“Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise.”

Current Northern Ireland Covid-19 regulations allow just six people from two households to mix inside a home, not including children. Up to 15 people, including children, from three households are allowed to meet up outdoors.

Carter is best known for his 2012 cover of the American country song Wagon Wheel, and his fifth album, Where I Wanna Be, topped the charts. Carter has recently been filling in for Hugo Duncan on his popular BBC Radio Ulster show.

– Additional reporting: PA