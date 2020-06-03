Motorcyclist dies after being involved in collision with van in Co Cork

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a van in Co Cork on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the fatal incident, which occurred on the Ballincollig to Crossbarry road near Begley’s Forge at about 6pm.

The van was heading north towards Ballincollig and the motorcyclist was heading south towards Crossbarry when the incident occurred.

The emergency services were alerted and the motorcyclist, understood to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem on Thursday morning.

The driver of the van, a man from Ballincollig, was not seriously injured in the incident but was treated at the scene for minor injuries and for shock.

Gardaí have closed the road and put diversions in place to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have travelled on the road at the time of the incident or who witnessed it to contact them at Bandon Garda station on 023-8852200