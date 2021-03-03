Minister for Justice urges young people to comply with Covid-19 measures following Limerick party

A party which saw dozens of young people gathering on a street in Limerick in contravention of public health rules was not acceptable, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said.

Ms McEntee said Covid-19 guidelines were in place to keep people safe and that the party which took place on Tuesday should not have happened.

Several people were arrested after gardaí responded to reports that a large number of people had gathered at Carysfort Avenue, College Court, near the University of Limerick campus.

Ms McEntee urged students to co-operate with public health rules. “I understand this is very difficult, but we cannot see scenes like last night happening again. It’s very disappointing for the people who live in that area, but also for everybody else who has been trying so hard over the past year.”

Earlier, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said scenes recorded at the party and posted on social media were “a slap in the face to everyone sacrificing so much”.

The Minister said any student in breach of Covid-19 public health restrictions would face serious consequences.

“I have spoken to UL tonight. My understanding is a full investigation is underway by both the gardaí and by the university authorities. Any student in breach of restrictions and regulations must and will face serious consequences.”

The University of Limerick promised “strong disciplinary action” against any students who breached Covid-19 regulations.

University management said they would meet on Wednesday morning to discuss the situation.

Gardaí said students gathered in the area at around 6pm and were still being cleared after 9pm.

“Garda members attempted to engage with the gathered individuals. Following continued and orchestrated non-compliance with Public Health Regulations and failing to comply with directions from An Garda Síochána, gardaí were forced to intervene at approximately 7.15pm,” a statement said.

An investigation is now under way into who organised the event, an offence under pandemic laws, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

UL president Kerstin Mey said the university would “take action with strong disciplinary measures” against any student who had been found to have breached public health guidelines. “Students at UL are subject to a code of conduct,” Prof Mey said.

She said on the spot fines for students found in breach of the regulations included a “€100 fine for leaving home without a reasonable excuse: €500 fine to anyone arranging a gathering; and €150 fines to anyone attending a house party”.

Videos from the party showed people dancing in a housing estate, lighting fireworks andbeing chased by gardaí.

One resident said restrictions were being widely ignored during what would normally be college Rag week.

“It’s really dangerous out there. There are hundreds of people at different parties tonight,” the person said. “Residents are tormented.”

Green party councillor Seán Hartigan, speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, said there had been issues around parties in the area since last year.

“There were a lot of guards in the estate, there were trucks taking away cars. I had been in the estate earlier in the day about 2pm and the parties were starting, there was a lot of students walking around carrying cases of beer, gatherings of plenty more students outside houses.

“I saw the video online – hundreds of students in the street – it only escalated last night, but this issue has been ongoing since last summer when there was a large influx of students into the Castletroy area.”

Limerick Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell described the street party as unacceptable at any time, but particularly during the pandemic.