Trinity students likely to end encampment after deal with college over Israeli ties

Students taking part in an encampment protest over the Gaza conflict on the grounds of Trinity College in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Student protesters look set to end their encampment at Trinity College Dublin over the institution’s ties to Israel following talks with university management.

The campus in Dublin city centre, which hosts the Book of Kells, has been closed to the public since Friday night when students erected tents near the tourist attraction in protest against the universities ties to Israel.

Protesters, including members of Trinity College Students’ Union and the college branch of the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, have been in talks with university management over their demands this week.

Following a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, protest leaders told the encampment that the college has agreed to work towards their demands.

Protesters, however, said they would not officially leave the encampment until the university published its own statement.

One university source confirmed a deal has been reached and it is due to issue a statement later on Wednesday.

Among the protesters’ demands are that the university remove three Israeli companies – which feature on a UN Human Rights Council list of firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements – from its endowment fund investments and begin divesting from other Israeli institutions linked to the occupied territories.

They also called for a review of academic ties to Israeli institutions and support for Palestinian students via scholarships.

Students encamped in TCD in protest at the university’s ties with Israel will stay “indefinitely, until our demands are met”, a spokesman for the group said.

University management has pledged to remove UN-listed companies from its endowment fund investments.

The university has also committed to set up a taskforce to explore engagement with Israeli academic institutions and has identified eight places for Gazan scholars to study at the college.

The shutdown of the campus – which has lasted for five day so far – is understood to carry steep costs for the university.

The Book of Kells is estimated to generate a weekly income somewhere in the region of about €350,000 a week for the college during the busy summer period.

Trinity’s provost Dr Linda Doyle said in a recent message to students last week that the university could not survive solely on Government funding and had to find other sources of income.

“It would be great if that were not the case, but this is our reality. The income from the Book of Kells is therefore not ‘nice to have’ additional income,” she said.

“It is the income that keeps the university going and it supports initiatives such as the student hardship fund. Any loss of income at the Book of Kells directly affects our ability to deliver services for our students, not to mention our legal obligation to financially balance the books.”

She added that while management had no problem with protest, the rules of the university stated that protest was not permitted to disrupt the normal operation of activities in college.

It led to management handing a €214,000 fine to TCSDU last week, mentioning five dates on which protests were cited for partial losses of college income.