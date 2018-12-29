Max and Bella top most popular dog names of 2018

Max and Bella were the most popular male and female names for dogs this year, according to a report by rover.com.

Charlie was the second most popular male dog name, followed by Cooper, Buddy, Jack, Rocky and Duke. Bear, Tucker and Oliver were also among the top 10 male dog names.

Lucy was the second most popular female dog name, followed by Luna, Daisy, Lola, Sadie and Molly. Bailey, Maggie and Stella were also in the top 10 female dog names.

Rover.com is a global network of pet sitters and dog walkers that was founded in 2011. Its annual list includes research into its database of more than a million dogs.

It said “retro names” such as Minnie, Pearl, Willie, Harry and Fred are up 17 per cent from last year. They said “hipster names” on the rise include Soy, Inari, Oak, Brew and Bai.

Pop culture

Meanwhile, dogs named after the British royal family are up 11 per cent, with Sophie topping the bill of the top “royal” dog names. Both Harry and Meghan are up this year, 133 per cent and 129 per cent respectively.

Rover.com also said pop culture inspired names remain popular, representing 16 per cent of all dog names.

Luna was the most popular “celebrity” dog name, followed by Stella, Jack, Milo and Leo. The website said Stormi (the name of Kylie Jenner’s daughter) is up 240 per cent year-on-year.

It also said “villain names” such as Loki, Bane, Sid, Anakin and Lex rose by 18 per cent.

Five per cent of dog names are now food focused with names such as Biscuit, Cinnamon, Muffin and Waffles among the most popular.