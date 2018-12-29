Daily Millions €1m winning ticket sold in Co Kerry

The National Lottery has confirmed the €1 million winning ticket for Friday’s Daily Millions Quick Pick draw was sold in Co Kerry.

The winning ticket was sold in Applegreen on Manor Road, Tralee. The winning numbers are 2, 7, 9, 15, 20, 26 and the bonus number is 29.

Ian Cronin, manager of Applegreen in Tralee said “this is fantastic and great news coming during Christmas week”.

“We are a very busy shop with a lot of local business but Tralee has a lot of visitors at this time of the year so who knows,” he said.

“This will create a great buzz in the store the very best of luck to whoever the winner is.”

The National Lottery said it had paid out almost €440 million to players in prizes this year.

“This is fantastic news for a player in Kerry especially at this time of year,” a National Lottery spokeswoman said.

“What a great way to round off Christmas and to kick off 2019. We are urging all our Daily Millions players in Kerry, or anybody who was travelling through Tralee and bought a Daily Millions ticket, to check their numbers to see if they have landed this amazing end-of-year windfall.”

The biggest prize paid out in 2018 was a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot, which was won by the Stakelums Hardware syndicate in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

The highest Lotto jackpot win of the year was €8.5 million won by a Galway-based syndicate with a ticket bought at the Corrib Oil service station in Loughrea, Co Galway.