Man rescued from fishing vessel off Co Donegal

A man was rescued from a fishing vessel off the coast of Gweedore in Co Donegal on Sunday morning after his boat ran aground on some rocks.

Rescue workers from the Arranmore Lifeboat and the Bunbeg coastguard and a rescue helicopter from Sligo were called to the scene west of Gweedore at about 11am on Sunday.

One man, who had been hanging on to the side of his fishing vessel, was rescued from the rocky area and brought to safety. He did not require medical attention.

The fishing vessel was later recovered by members of the coastguard and Arranmore Lifeboat crew.

A spokesman for Malin Head coastguard said sea conditions were moderate at the time with easterly force 5 winds.