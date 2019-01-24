Man released after questioning about machete murder in Cork

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the DPP after releasing without charge the third of three men arrested for questioning about the murder of a 35-year-old man who died after being attacked by a machete-wielding gang in Cork last year.

A Polish man in his 30s who was being questioned at Gurranebraher Garda Station about the brutal killing of father-of-two, Polish national, Mikolaj Wilk at his home near Ballincollig last June was released without charge on Thursday.

A Garda spokesman confirmed gardaí will now prepare a file for the DPP.

Another Polish man and a Latvian, both in their 30s, who were also arrested on Tuesday morning about the killing, were released without charge on Wednesday.

All three men were arrested by detectives backed up by armed members of the Regional Support Unit at addresses in Ballincollig and Togher at around 8am on Tuesday and they were conveyed to the Bridewell and Gurranebraher Garda Station.

The men were were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to seven days before they have to be charged or released.

The three arrests followed a search on Tuesday morning of a commercial garage premises in the centre of Ballincollig by Garda search teams and Garda sniffer dogs supported by armed members of the Regional Support Unit.

Mr Wilk, a Polish national who had been living in Ireland for nine years, was fatally injured when he was attacked by a machete wielding gang when they broke into the house he shared with his wife, Elzbieta and their two young children, at Maglin near Balliincollig on June 10th last.

Mr Wilk was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital after suffering a number of serious slash wounds to his arms and limbs but he died there soon after. Gardaí began a murder inquiry on receipt of the results of the post-mortem from Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.