Man killed in Cork city may have been homeless and in 50s

Gardai investigating the killing of a man found with severe injuries in Cork city believe that they may have identified the victim as a homeless man in his 50s who has not been seen since Friday.

The body of the man was found in the grounds of Castlegreina House on the Boreenamanna Road on Cork’s southside at around 4pm on Saturday by a neighbour who was searching for their cat.

Senior Gardai would not comment on the nature of the man’s injuries but it is understood that garda attempts to identify the man were hampered because he had been decapitated and had both arms removed.

An initial search of the grounds found no trace of the man’s dismembered body parts but it’s understood that gardai last night recovered the man’s head and limbs elsewhere on the derelict property.

The man’s torso remained at the scene overnight protected by a garda crime scene protection tent and all the remains will be examined this morning at the scene by locum State Pathologist, Dr Heidi Okkers.

Gardai are hoping the postmortem will shed light on how exactly the man died and whether or not all the dismemberment injuries were inflicted post-death and were part of an attempt to dispose of the man’s remains.

Detectives are keeping an open mind on whether the man may have been killed elsewhere and his body brought to the derelict house for disposal or whether he was killed in the grounds of the castellated two-storey house.

Gardai preserved the scene overnight and Garda technical experts were due to carry out a detailed forensic examination of the grounds at first light on Sunday in the hope it may provide clues as to how exactly the man died.

While gardaí are expected to wait until they receive the results of the post-mortem before they formally launch a murder inquiry, informed sources say that they are satisfied the man’s injuries could not have been self-inflicted.

Gardaí began door to door inquiries in the Boreenamanna Road and the nearby Rockboro Avenue area and they have also begun harvesting CCTV footage from the area which is at the city end of the Boreenamanna Road.

Locals say the house, which dates from 1892, has been derelict for more than a year since the previous occupant, an elderly lady, went into a nursing home.

“A lot of homeless people have been going in drinking in the grounds there in recent times and only a few months back gardaí caught two guys on the roof of the house,” said one local.

It is understood the house is currently boarded up but that access to the grounds could be gained relatively easily as a pedestrian gateway was missing a door.

Gardaí have yet to identify the deceased but they have begun liaising with Cork Simon who run a nearby residential centre on Boreenamanna Road to see if any homeless person has been reported missing .

Their initial inquiries has led them to focus on a homeless man in his 50s, originally from the northside of Cork city, who has not been seen by those providing services to the homeless in the city since Friday.

However gardaí say that they will not be in a position to formally confirm the identity of the deceased until the postmortem examination is completed, which they expect will be sometime late this afternoon.

Meanwhile gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Boreenamanna Road areasince Christmas Day to contact Bridewell Garda station on 021-4943330.