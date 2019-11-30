Man in his 40s dies instantly after Limerick road crash

A Co Limerick man was killed instantly when his van hit the back of an articulated truck outside Limerick city on Saturday.

The man, who was in his 40s, was driving a 2011 registered silver VW Transporter van that hit a 131 registered truck shortly before 1.30am, near a slip road, on the M7 Limerick to Dublin motorway.

Gardaí said initial enquiries indicated “the lorry was stationary” at the time of the incident.

Informed sources said the driver of the truck had pulled onto the hard shoulder after one the truck’s front tyres suffered a “blow out”.

It is understood he was waiting in the truck for assistance when the incident occurred.

The driver of the truck, a Lithuanian man, was not physically injured, but he was said to have been badly shaken by the incident.

“The truck had a front tyre blowout so he pulled into the hard shoulder. It happened just at the exit 30 slipway on the M7 motorway itself,” a source said.

The driver of the van was thrown from the vehicle in the impact and his body was found on the road by emergency service personnel.

The man’s van was carrying a load of workman tools.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the crash, and have appealed for witnesses.

Appealing for witnesses, the spokesman said: “Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and to anyone with camera footage from the area at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340 or Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”