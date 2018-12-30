Man dies in single vehicle crash in Co Cork

Gardaí in county Cork are appealing for witnesses following the death a man in a road collision.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 7 am on Sunday on the Old Dublin Road (R639) near Junction 18 (Sallybrook /Glanmire) off the M8 motorway.

The man, thought to be in his 30s, was the driver and sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood the car he was driving left the road and struck a fence.

The road is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the car and the crash site. The deceased, who has yet to be formally identified, was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital and the local coroner has been notified.

Witnesses are asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.