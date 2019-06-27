Man dies after car he was driving hits wall in Co Galway

Gardaí in Loughrea, Co Galway are appealing for witnesses following a crash that killed a man in his 30s.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the a crash on the Loughrea to Ballyglass Road near Kylemore Village at about 6.30am.

The man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car had crashed into a wall. There were no other vehicles involved, according to gardaí.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers are currently examining the crash site. The road was closed and local diversions were put in place.

The man’s body has been taken to Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe for a postmortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are particularly appealing to anyone who travelled on the road in the early hours of this morning to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda station 091-842870 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.