Dublin Marathon: Record 47,000 applications for lottery-based ballot for 2026 event

Organisers of the Dublin Marathon have announced there were a record 47,000 applications in the lottery-based ballot for the 22,500 places in next year’s event.

Of these 47,000, a total of 17,200 were successful in the ballot, with close to a 50-50 split between first-time marathoners and returning runners. The remaining entries for next October’s event will go to charity-based runners, good-for-age entries, club runners entering the national marathon championship, plus the elite field.

While the demand is now well over double the supply, the number of general entry places was the same as 2025. The organisers also scrapped the priority entry system for 2026, a move aimed at increasing women’s participation and the number of first-time runners.

In recent years, 70 per cent of those were decided on the priority early-entry system – which guaranteed a spot to all those who entered the race the previous year, whether they showed up or not.

A €5 administration fee was also applied to all ballot entries to cover processing and verification costs. For successful applicants, this fee was redeemable against the full €110 entry fee.

With 29,800 of the ballot applications not successful, this amounts to €149,000 in administration fees still collected, the organisers pointing out all this goes back into the running of the event.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, funds are managed carefully to ensure the long-term sustainability of the race, support a clear organisational strategy, and provide the best possible experience for all participants,” said a Dublin Marathon statement.

Ava Crean of Back 2 Boston Running Club AC, Limerick, crosses the finish line to win the women's national title this year. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“As a major event in the capital, the Dublin Marathon continues to face rising operational costs due to inflation and the growing requirements of safely hosting a large-scale city race.

“This investment sustains and enhances the race for current and future generations of runners. It supports essential health and safety measures, improves the overall participant experience, and funds key development initiatives that support causes important to the running community.”

The race capacity is again set at 22,500, as “agreed with statutory agencies to ensure safety and a high-quality participant experience”, while the remaining places are allocated as in previous years, including charity entries which collectively help raise an estimated €9 million annually for good causes.”

The organisers have also pointed out the full lottery-based ballot will also reduce any bias towards male runners. Of the 17,719 official race finishers in 2024, 12,144 were men and 5,560 were women (with 15 listed as non-binary).

“The new system delivers a more balanced and inclusive outcome, improving fairness for newcomers and supporting gender diversity with hundreds more women set to be on the start line in 2026, marking a positive step forward for representation across the field.

“Good-for-age entries, which are open to all runners who have achieved a qualifying marathon time within the last two years [though this category is largely represented by athletics club runners], elite athletes from Ireland and overseas under the event’s World Athletics elite road race status, sponsor and partner allocations, international sports tour operators, and community programmes designed to increase participation in underrepresented areas.

“With demand at its highest level ever, the Dublin Marathon organisers know some runners will be disappointed not to have received a place this time. There will be additional opportunities to take part through refund and transfer windows later in the year, and charity places are available now for those who wish to secure their spot while supporting a great cause.”

The refund window for successful entrants who are unable to take up their place will be open from Wednesday, July 1st, to Sunday, July 12th, 2026. The transfer window will also open on Wednesday, July 22nd, and close on Sunday, August 30th.

Places will again be reserved for Athletics Ireland club members, as since 2003 the race also doubles as the national marathon championships.

Applications for entry for the 2026 Dublin Marathon via the ballot system opened for six days on Wednesday, November 12th until on Monday, November 17th, will all applicants informed of their outcome over the last two days.