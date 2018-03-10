Man dies after car collides with truck in Co Cavan

A man in his 40s has died in Co Cavan on Friday after his car collided with an articulated truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the incident, which happened at 6.20pm on the N3 at Bunn, Belturbet.

The driver of the car, who was in his late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed as gardaí carry out forensic examinations.