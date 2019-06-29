Man charged with causing grievous bodily harm after one-punch attack

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm following a one-punch attack.

The incident happened at Tyrella Beach in Downpatrick, Co Down on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man injured in the incident remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Detectives confirmed on Saturday that a 21-year-old man had been charged and is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court next month.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the PSNI.