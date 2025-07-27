Widow of noted psychiatrist Michael Mulcahy left more than €5m in will

The late Joan Mulcahy's husband, Dr Michael Mulcahy, at Stewart’s Hospital, Co Dublin, in 1988. Photograph: Pat Langan

Joan Mulcahy, the widow of noted psychiatrist Dr Michael Mulcahy, left estate valued at €5.5 million when she died in October last year, according to papers lodged with the Probate Office.

The couple met when sailing to New York in 1956. When their paths crossed again two years later they married just a month afterwards in New York in April 1958.

Dr Mulcahy became one of the most eminent psychiatrists of his generation and was an internationally renowned figure in the specialism of intellectual disability.

He also spearheaded the move from institutional care to community houses in Ireland. The couple lived at Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin. He died in January 2021.

In other wills, Kevin Doherty, former solicitor and Leitrim county registrar, of Cootehall, Boyle, Co Roscommon, who died in May last year, left an estate valued at €2.5 million.

Mr Doherty was a member of the well-known Co Roscommon family and a brother of the late Fianna Fáil politician, Seán.

Margaret Goor, of Annacrivey House, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, who was noted for sailing the world with her husband John, a former managing director of Blackwood Hodge, left an estate valued at €8.4 million when she died last October .

Co Wicklow farmer Martin Patrick Carr, with an address at Ashtown Farm, Ashtown Lane, Wicklow town, died in August 2023 and left more than €9.5 million.

Marie Crosbie, of Killeen House, Kill, Co Kildare, and formerly of The Grange, Lucan, Co Dublin, left estate valued at €8.5 million when she died in May last year.

Businessman Terence Crawford Johnson, of Stratmore Road, Killiney, Co Dublin, who died last December, left estate valued at €7.79 million. Mr Johnson was a member of the Johnston family, which owned the distribution company Johnson Brothers.

John (Sean) Lyons of Mount Alto, Ashford, Co Wicklow, who died in January, left estate valued at €6.9 million.

James J Swan, of Skryne Hill, Tara, Co Meath, who died in March 2023, left estate valued at €4.09 million.

Catherine Boylan, of Primrose Hill, Celbridge, Co Kildare, who died in September 2021, left estate valued at more than €3.1 million.

Michael Behan, of Ormond Road South, Rathgar, Dublin, who died in June last year, left estate valued at more than €3.6 million.

The values quoted above include all assets, typically including the value of a home and other holdings such as land or investments