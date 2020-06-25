Man charged with assault and robbery following Cork knife attack

Gardaí have charged a 38-year-old man in relation to an attack in Cork city which resulted in a man having to be taken to hospital after he was stabbed.

The victim was taken to the Mercy University Hospital and treated for a knife wound to the leg after he was attacked in Bishop Lucey Park on the Grand Parade.

Today detectives charged Jason O’Callaghan of no fixed abode following the incident in the park shortly after 2pm on June 23rd

Det Garda Brian Barron told Cork District Court on Thursday that he arrested and charged Mr O’Callaghan with four offences including robbery and assault.

Mr O’Callaghan was charged that he assaulted Laurynas Sadzeyiciuis, who is in his 30s, causing him harm at Bishop Lucey Park in Cork on June 23rd.

And Mr O’Callaghan was also charged that he robbed Mr Sadzeyiciuis of a bottle of vodka, worth €13 at Bishop Lucey Park on the same occasion.

He also was charged with stealing a steak knife from Delia’s Kitchen, Carey’s Lane, and with criminal damage at Scoozi’s, Winthrop Lane, on June 23rd

Det Garda Barron told the court that Mr O’Callaghan replied, “I’m very sorry for what happened” to the first two charges when he was charged after caution

Defence solicitor Charlie O’Connor said that Mr O’Callaghan, a native of Mallow, was not making any application to the court for bail at this stage.

Sgt John Kelleher applied for a remand in custody for a week and Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody to appear again on July 2nd, 2020.