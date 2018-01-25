Man charged over fatal hit and run in Co Tipperary

A man has been remanded on bail in connection with a hit and run in Co Tipperary last year in which a pensioner was fatally injured near his home.

Gardaí investigating the death of Michael Stapleton (68) from Glengoole, Thurles on July 30th, 2017 arrested Philip Breen on Thursday and charged him with nine offences relating to the collision.

Mr Breen, from Lisduff, Gortahoe, Thurles, was brought before Cashel District Court where Sgt Andrew Lyons of Thurles Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Sgt Lyons said Mr Breen made no reply to any of the charges, including one of careless driving causing the death of Mr Stapleton at Paynestown, New Bermingham on Thurles.

He also charged Mr Breen with driving without insurance, failing to produce a licence, driving a dangerously defective vehicle and failing to give appropriate information.

He also charged Mr Breen with failing to remain at the scene of an crash, failing to stop, failing to report the occurrence of a road traffic collision and failing to offer assistance.

Sgt Lyons said the DPP had directed the matter was to proceed by way of trial by indictment before a judge and jury at circuit court level and gardaí were seeking a six week adjournment.

He said gardaí had no objection to bail for Mr Breen once certain conditions were met including that he sign on once a week at Thurles Garda station and surrender his passport to gardaí.

Mr Breen’s solicitor, JJ Fitzgerald said his client was willing to abide by the bail terms.

Judge Terence Finn remanded Mr Breen on bail to appear at Thurles District Court on March 8th.