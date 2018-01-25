Irishman missing for a week found in hospital in Thailand

A 54-year-old Co Cork man who went missing in Thailand last week has been found in a hospital in Bangkok.

Anthony O’Sullivan from Mitchelstown went missing on January 18th.

His brother Martin has issued a statement via Facebook saying that Anthony has been found in hospital and the family will “know more when they see him.”

A search operation began when Mr O’Sullivan became uncontactable.

His passport and bank card were found in the bathroom of his hotel in Bangkok.

Martin O’Sullivan had travelled to Bangkok to co-ordinate the search. He was assisted by officials from the Irish Embassy.

Meanwhile, searches are continuing for Ross Hanlon (21), who disappeared last Friday in Vienna, Austria.

Mr Hanlon, a business student from Athboy, Co Meath was last seen at 2am on January 19th near a canal which flows into the River Danube.

He was on an Erasmus programme in the city. He had been to the Flex nightclub in the Augartenbrucke district of Vienna last Friday morning. He became separated from his two friends.

Family members of the Dundalk Institute of Technology student have travelled to Austria as police continue to attempt to trace him. Searches in the Danube Canal have been carried out.

A mass is being held in his local church in Meath on Thursday evening.