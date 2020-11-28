Man arrested over murder of mother and her two children
Man in his 30s is being questioned over three deaths at a house in Ballinteer last month
The bodies of a mother and her two children were found at a house at Llywellen Court, Ballinteer last month. Photograph: Istock
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a mother and her two children in Dublin recently.
The man in his 30s was arrested this morning and is being questioned over the deaths at a house at Llywellen Court, Ballinteer on October 28th.
He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundrum Garda station.