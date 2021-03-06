Man arrested after €100k drugs find in Limerick

A man has been arrested after the discovery of cannabis and cocaine with a street value of more than €100,000.

The find was made during a Garda raid on a house in the Moyross area of Limerick at around 9pm on Friday evening.

Cannabis believed to be worth €96,400 and cocaine with a suspected value of €13,650 was seized during the search.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

The suspect was taken to Henry Street Garda station where he is being questioned under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.