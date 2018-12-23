Man (31) dies after car crashes into tree in Co Laois

A man has died after the car he was driving hit a tree in Co Laois on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was fatally injured in the crash in Ballybrophy, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois, at about 9.10am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí said his body was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise for a postmortem and the local coroner was notified.

The road was closed briefly to allow a Garda forensic investigation.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the crash or any person who travelled on the R435 Borris-in-Ossory to Rathdowney Road between 8.30am and 9.30am to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.