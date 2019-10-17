Man (30) remanded in custody after Cork stabbing

A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with stabbing a man in Cork city earlier this month.

The victim was sitting in his car with his child when the stabbing occurred.

David Ross of Gurranebraher Cork was charged with assault causing harm to Trevor O’Sullivan at North Main Street in Cork at 10.30am on October 1st at Cork District Court on Thursday.

Det Garda Maurice O’Connor gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr Ross.

He told the court that gardaí were objecting to bail for the accused on a number of grounds.

Det Garda O’Connor said the charge related to a serious offence and that it carried a five-year jail term on conviction on indictment.

He said gardaí believed the evidence linking Mr Ross to the charge was strong.

“It is alleged that David Ross assaulted the injured party by stabbing him three times – in the throat, arm and leg – while he was sitting in a car. The injured party had to get in excess of 50 stitches to his wounds.

“Extensive CCTV footage has been harvested in the area which shows the defendant in the lead up to and the immediate aftermath of the alleged incident,” he said, adding Mr Ross was wearing distinctive clothing at the time.

Det Garda O’Connor said that gardaí were also concerned that Mr Ross would interfere with witnesses if granted bail and he told the court that Mr Ross knew the injured party, Mr O’Sullivan for over ten years.

“Gardaí believe David Ross is an extremely violent individual and will commit further serious offences if granted bail,” he said, adding they believed the attack rose from a dispute between Mr Ross and associates of Mr O’Sullivan.

“As a result, gardaí have mounted an operation focusing on parties involved from both sides and as a result, parties associated with the disputed have been arrested and are before the courts in connection with weapons charges.

“It is alleged by the injured party and his spouse that they were threatened with further violence and intimidated by the accused,” said Det O’Connor as he re-iterated garda objections to bail.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke said his client was doing well on a methadone treatment programme and was about to move out of Cork city to live at an address in County Cork.

Mr Burke said Mr Ross would abide by any bail terms sought by gardaí.

However Judge Olann Kelleher granted the garda application and refused bail and he remanded Mr Ross in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on October 24th via video link.