Man (27) due in court in connection with dog theft in Cork

A 27-year-old man is due in court on Tuesday morning in connection with a hammer attack and dog theft in Cork city.

Denis McCarthy was walking his dog, a French pitbull named Rocco, on Ballincollie Road in Ballyvolane on the afternoon April 11th when he was robbed.

A man wearing a mask jumped out of a car and began swinging a hammer at Mr McCarthy before grabbing his dog and speeding off with it in the car which was driven by another man.

Mr McCarthy reported the robbery to gardaí, who began taking statements and checking local CCTV footage.

Later that night, the dog was returned to Mr McCarthy by gardaí who had recovered it in east Cork.

Gardaí also seized a Ford Focus as part of their investigation.

Detectives arrested the man in Carrigtwohill on Monday and brought him to Mayfield Garda station. He is due to appear at Cork District Court on Tuesday morning.