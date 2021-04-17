Young man stabbed in Longford town in suspected feud attack

A young man was stabbed in Longford town last night as part of what gardaí believe is an ongoing Traveller-related feud.

The 20-year-old victim sustained a slash wound in the alleged attack which took place in the Glebe View area of town between 8pm and 9pm.

A blue coloured Citroen C5 (reg 07-LH-5843) was later found burned out in at Keel, Moydow shortly afterwards.

Gardaí believe this car was involved in the incident. Sources close to the investigation believe two suspects travelled to the scene of the attack before making off moments later.

Both scenes were cordoned off on Saturday pending full forensic examination. Door to door enquiries are also being carried out.

The victim was taken to Mullingar’s Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

One line of inquiry detectives are pursuing is whether last night’s stabbing is linked to a suspected stabbing incident in Mullingar last week.

Anyone with information in connection to last night’s incident is asked to contact Longford Garda station on (043) 3350570 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.