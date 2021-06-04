Man (20s) dies after getting into difficulty off Dalkey coast

A man in his 20s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea off the coast of Dalkey in south Co Dublin.

Gardaí helped to recover the young man from the water at Hawk Cliff off Vico Road shortly before 4pm on Thursday.

He required immediate medical attention and was winched aboard the Rescue 116 helicopter. He was flown to Beaumont Hospital where he later died, gardaí said.

In a statement, the Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard said its crew responded along with the helicopter, RNLI service, gardaí, National Ambulance Service and Dublin Fire Brigade.

Although it was a relatively sunny day, there was a fresh force 5 breeze from the south at the time, according to the Marine Rescue Centre.

The sea at Hawk Cliff off Vico Road is a popular location for swimmers.