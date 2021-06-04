Mild and dry weather forecast for June bank holiday weekend

Ireland is set for a relatively mild and dry June bank holiday weekend, with the best of the weather expected on Sunday and Monday, Met Éireann has forecast.

“The conditions are fairly reasonably okay for the weekend,” said Met Éireann forecaster Siobhan Ryan. Rainfall over the next week will be below average for this time of year, she added, with temperatures a couple of degrees warmer in the east than normal for this time of year.

“There will be a lot of dry weather, generally speaking. It will be mild or even warm in the sunshine when it does get through,” Ms Ryan said.

Clearer weather is expected in the west following damp and drizzly conditions in recent days. The drier weather in the east will continue, Ms Ryan said.

Friday will be mainly dry with sunny spells brightening the eastern half of the country. There will be isolated showers in the east, while the western half of the country will get patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Saturday will “probably be the cloudiest” of the bank holiday weekend, beginning “a bit gloomy”, with cloud and mist bringing patchy outbreaks of drizzle, Ms Ryan said. The skies will brighten during Saturday, with sunny spells but also scattered showers in the eastern half of the country. Some showers will turn heavy in the north later on, bringing a slight risk of thunderstorms. Saturday is expected to bring highs of 14 to 19 degrees in light southerly breezes.

Sunday looks “almost fully dry over Ireland”, with sunny spells breaking through the clouds at times, Ms Ryan said. The southeast may get a few isolated showers. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are expected in light but variable breezes.

Most people across Ireland will wake up to mist and fog on the bank holiday Monday, but this will clear quickly to leave most areas dry with bright sunny spells. Clouds will linger along the Atlantic coastal counties, bringing patches of light rain and drizzle, although these will “probably hold off until early nighttime”, Ms Ryan explained. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 16 to 20 degrees in mostly light southwesterly winds.

Looking further into next week, it will be primarily dry with bright sunny spells in the east and south of the country. Connacht, Ulster and the west coast of Munster will see occasional rain and drizzle. Temperatures will continue to increase, reaching 15 to 21 degrees on Tuesday and 17 to 23 degrees on Wednesday, warmest in the east and midlands.

Early indications suggest the country is in for dry and warm weather towards the end of next week, although scattered showers are a possibility. A high ultraviolet radiation (UV) reading of six to seven remains in place, Ms Ryan noted, so people should remember to protect their skin and wear sunglasses.