Male pedestrian (60s) dies after being struck by lorry in Kildare

A man in his 60s has died after being struck by an articulated lorry in Co Kildare early this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road accident which occurred outside a business premises in the rural area of Carbury.

The pedestrian died at the scene shortly after the 7.15am collision.

The man’s body has been taken to the local morgue where a postmortem will be undertaken at a later date, according to a Garda spokesman.

The driver of the lorry was unharmed during the incident.

Forensic Collision Investigators have concluded their examination of the scene and the area has reopened.