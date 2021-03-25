Seizure of 17,000 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort

Revenue officers seized beer worth €66,000 while searching an Irish registered truck at Rosslare Europort on Monday.

The truck which had disembarked a ferry from Pembroke, Wales, contained nearly 17,000 litres of beer. The kegs were seized following a routine profiling that aimed to identify alcohol products that might be diverted on to the market without payment of tax and duties.

With an estimated retail value of almost €66,500, the loss to the Exchequer would have surpassed €31,000.

A Revenue spokeswoman said investigations are ongoing.

This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illicit alcohol products in the shadow economy.