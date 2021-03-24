Cork to get Ireland’s tallest building in €150m development

Cork administrative and business leaders have welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for a €150 million development incorporating Ireland’s tallest building on the site of the former Port of Cork building near the city centre.

Cork City Council CEO Ann Doherty said the decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission to Tower Holdings for the 140-metre high tower at Custom House Quay was an endorsement of the council’s vision for the city after it had earlier granted planning for the project.

“Cork City Council is working to create a city of sustainable urban growth and a true counterbalance to Dublin - a city that can strike a sensitive balance: that respects the past while embracing the future,” said Ms Doherty.

The 34 -storey tower plan includes a five star hotel and food and beverage outlets, while it will also involve the protection and preservation of the historic bonded warehouses on Custom House Quay which overlooks the confluence of the north and south channels of the River Lee.

Ms Doherty said the development by US-based Tower Holdings, owned by Kevin O’Sullivan from Ballinskelligs in south Kerry, will deliver “a tourism, economic, hospitality, cultural and amenity proposition on a riverside site that was not previously accessible by the public”.

“I am heartened to see an opening up of the bonded warehouses to the public and a visitor centre that celebrates our unique maritime heritage. It is a project where meticulous attention was paid to the principles of conservation,” said Ms Doherty.

It is unclear when work on the project is likely to commence given restrictions on construction due to the Covid 19 pandemic but it has been previously reported that the project will create between 400-500 construction jobs and up to 800 jobs at the development when it is fully operational.

Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy said the An Bord Pleanála decision on the project was particularly welcome, coming as it did just days after Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced €353 million of Urban Regeneration and Development Funding for the Cork docklands.

“The plans for multi-purpose use of the site will harness this prime location in the city centre, overlooking the river and standing proudly at the head of the city’s island are a statement of how our city can celebrate its heritage while delivering spaces designed for a modern progressive city.”

The An Bord Pleanála decision was also welcomed by Mr O’Sullivan, who said that when his company bought the Port of Cork site back in 2018, it was the presence of the historic Custom House and the adjoining bonded warehouse that attracted him to the site.

“We are delighted with this decision from An Bord Pleanála to uphold the previous permission from Cork City Council. We assembled one of the best design teams in the world, all of whom worked tirelessly to get this scheme right and I would like to sincerely thank them for all their efforts.”

Mr O’Sullivan said the new development will not only revitalise and enhance the site, but offer a programme of cultural events, some office space and an extensive recreational quayside public realm which will be accessible to locals and visitors alike.

He said that the hotel will offer spa, swimming pool and gym facilities, incorporating and preserving the old Custom House, while it will also feature a sky bar and restaurant at the top of the building, where visitors can enjoy locally produced cuisine while taking in panoramic views of Cork city.

It is understood the hotel will be run by Marriott International, which made a submission to Cork City Council planners backing the project and who run a 31-storey hotel in redeveloped industrial area Long Island City, New York which was built by Times Square Construction, the contracting division of Mr O’Sullivan’s business.

Mr O’Sullivan said the mixed use and cultural aspect of the scheme was extremely important to both his company and Cork City Council, and that was why such an emphasis was placed on ensuring it incorporated an extensive public realm space and a maritime visitor attraction.

And he said another key aspect in making the scheme a commercial success was the continuation of maritime activities on the river, ensuring the quays and jetties remain fully accessible and utilised by passenger cruise vessels, water-based transport/tourism and leisure craft to access the site.

“I believe this project will add great value to the city and boost the docklands regeneration. I have always believed in a strong future for Cork and we are proud to be part of this future as the world recovers from the pandemic.”

The 140-metre tower was designed by international architecture firm Gensler and lead architect on the project Marco Gamini said: “The restoration and transformation of this magnificent site at the heart of the city’s future will be a catalyst for further regeneration of the docklands district.

“The slender sculpted tower will form a contemporary new piece to complement the much loved historic composition, bringing new purpose and dynamism to the river Lee, as well as provide the city with a beacon to the future,” he added.