Loaded gun seized and two men held after Dublin raid

Gardaí seized a loaded gun and ammunition and made two arrests following what has been described as an intelligence-led operation in Dublin on Friday afternoon.

Gardai attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as well as officers from the Crime and Security Section, the Emergency Response Unit and the Dublin Metropolitan Region made the breakthrough following the search of a premises in the Clondalkin area.

The two men - in their 20s and 30s - who were arrested, are still be held under the Offences Against The State Act at Clondalkin Garda station.

“This is yet another successful intervention by the Garda Síochána in a potential threat to life incident, involving the seizure of a loaded firearm and the arrest of suspects,” said Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations.