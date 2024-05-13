Your top stories on Monday: Legal age for sale of tobacco to rise to 21; alleged attack on homeless asylum seekers investigated

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, over Dalkey Island, in Co Dublin. Auroras are the result of disturbances in the Earths magnetosphere caused by the solar wind. This image was taken on Friday night. Photograph Russell Taylor

The minimum legal age for the sale of tobacco will be increased from 18 to 21 under plans due to be approved by Cabinet this week.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will bring a memo to Cabinet to increase the legal age, amid concerns about a recent plateau in the decline of smoking rates in Ireland.

Ireland’s ‘sick’ car insurance system: A scrape involving two drivers who know each other turns ‘nasty’: If you are in any doubt that the car insurance sector in Ireland is utterly dysfunctional to the point that it sometimes seems to be actively working against the interest of its paying customers, the experience of a reader who we will call Claire should set you straight.

Retail and hospitality businesses in line for cash injection worth thousands: Retail and hospitality businesses could be set for a “cash injection” worth thousands of euro as part of a new enterprise support package being considered by the Government.

How to be self-disciplined: ‘Choose what you want most over what you want now’: Discipline – it doesn’t sound like much fun, does it? It can conjure ideas around rules and restrictions. But discipline can be a good thing, says personal development expert Moira Geary. Discipline can set us free.

