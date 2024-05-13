IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Legal age for sale of tobacco to rise to 21; alleged attack on homeless asylum seekers investigated

Here are the stories you need to start your day including, how a minor scrape involving two drivers who know each other turned ‘nasty’

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, over Dalkey Island, in Co Dublin. Auroras are the result of disturbances in the Earths magnetosphere caused by the solar wind. This image was taken on Friday night. Photograph Russell Taylor

Mon May 13 2024 - 07:51

Legal age for sale of tobacco to be raised to 21

The minimum legal age for the sale of tobacco will be increased from 18 to 21 under plans due to be approved by Cabinet this week.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will bring a memo to Cabinet to increase the legal age, amid concerns about a recent plateau in the decline of smoking rates in Ireland.

News

World

Consumer

Opinion

Business

Sport

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES