Learner driver’s car stopped after being spotted speeding at 146km/h on M11

Gardaí in Co Wicklow have seized a car after the learner driver was found to be in breach of a large number of road traffic regulations.

According to a post on Garda social media channels the black hatchback was stopped after it was spotted travelling at 146km/h on the M11 motorway in the county.

Gardaí observed the car had no tax and NCT since December last and no insurance disc was displayed.

The driver was subsequently discovered to be driving on a learner permit, with no L plates displayed, and there was no accompanying qualified driver, as is required for learners, the gardaí said.

But the alleged offences did not stop there and a three-year-old child was discovered, unrestrained in the back of the car.

The Garda social media post added: “ Driver stated that they didn’t realise they were speeding because they were distracted while on the phone. Car seized. FCPN [Fixed Charge Penalty Notices] for some of the offences and court appearance to follow as well”.

The Garda Press Office said no further information on aspects of the case, such as the gender of the driver or the location in Co Wicklow would be provided. The case is however expected to come before the courts.

According to the penalty points system the driver was potentially liable for enough demerits to put them off the road, due to this single incident.

The penalty for driving as a learner without a qualified driver is two points.

For driving without L plates it is another two points; no NCT is three points; It is not clear if the driver was using a mobile phone, but if so that would be another three points; Not having the child restrained in a seat would be another three points; and three points for speeding.

That is a total of 16 points. However as the disqualification level is seven points for learner permit holders, the unnamed driver in question is already facing potential disqualification.

The Road Safety Authority said it would not comment on individual cases but instances such as these highlight the “fact that the Garda are out there, the rules of the Road are being enforced”.

Spokesman Brian Farrell said “drivers must remember the basics. There are a lot more cars on the road since Covid rules were relaxed. In the first three months of the year there were 23 people killed on the roads – in April the total was 19”, he said.

Mr Farrell also referred to the Garda mobile devices which now provide driver and vehicle history at the roadside “there is no more telling lies at the roadside” he said.