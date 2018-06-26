Itinerary for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Dublin visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit organisations central to Irish life during their trip to Dublin next month.

They will attend a sports festival at Croke Park, and will view the Book of Kells, one of the Republic’s cultural treasures, during the trip from Tuesday, July 10th to Wednesday July 11th.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also attend a summer garden party at the British ambassador’s residence, where they will meet people from across Ireland’s arts, sports, military and social enterprise sectors.

They will also have a moment at the Famine Memorial before visiting EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum, telling the story of the 10 million Irish people who have emigrated across the world.

The programme follows previous visits by the Queen and Prince of Wales to the Republic and will include official meetings with President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. - PA