Irishwoman accused of falsely claiming funds meant for Grenfell survivors

Three people, including an Irish woman, have denied falsely claiming more than £120,000 (€137,000) meant for survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Irishwoman Carmel Daly, 49, and her partner Robert Kenneally, 51, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday accused of claiming a total of £47,802 in accommodation, goods and services.

The couple, both of Warwick Lane, West Kensington, in west London, each denied one count of fraud between June 14th, 2017 and August 23rd, 2018.

In a separate hearing, a third individual, Daniel Steventon, 37, of Brondesbury Villas in Kilburn, north-west London, denied claiming assistance worth £74,225 between August 16th 2017 and May 4th 2018.

All three defendants sat together in the dock as the two cases were heard one after the other and spoke to confirm their names, addresses, dates of birth and nationalities.

Ms Daly, who is Irish, wore a black jacket and used a walking stick, while Mr Kenneally wore a white shirt and said he was English.

Mr Steventon appeared wearing a dark suit and tie and gave his nationality as British.

All three were bailed by district judge Michael Snow ahead of an appearance at Isleworth Crown Court in London on June 18th.

Prosecuting, David Davies said it was likely their cases would be linked. – Press Association