Irish players wear black armbands after fan dies in Copenhagen

The Republic of Ireland team wore black armbands for Monday night’s Nations League game against Denmark following the death of a fan who travelled to Copenhagen ahead of the fixture.

The body of the yet unnamed 30-year-old was found at Havnegade, a waterfront area in the centre of the city on Sunday morning.

He was in Denmark for the match which is taking place in Aarhus.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) made a request to UEFA to hold a minute’s silence before the start of the game.

Man’s body found in the water at Havnegade, Copenhagen, Denmark. File photograph: iStock

In a statement, the FAI said it was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Republic of Ireland supporter in Denmark.

“The FAI has expressed its condolences to the family of the supporter, who passed away in Copenhagen.

“The Ireland players will wear black armbands in respect of the supporter. The FAI continues to work with An Garda Síochána and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on the matter.”

A Copenhagen police spokeswoman confirmed that the individual who died was Irish.

She added: “We got the phone call at 10.27am on Sunday morning about a man who drowned in Copenhagen harbour.

“It is not thought of as suspicious, but we don’t have any information about exactly what happened.”

She said his family had been informed but they were not releasing his name. “Because he is an Irish national, we will refer his details to the Irish authorities.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it did not comment on individual cases. However it was providing consular assistance to the family of an individual in the Danish capital.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross offered his condolences to the man’s family.

“It is terribly sad news to hear of the tragic death of an Irish football supporter in Copenhagen this weekend. My thoughts are with the man’s family at this dreadful time. Ireland’s football fans have always represented the country so well on their travels and the last thing anyone ever wants to receive is terrible news of something awful like this. It puts sport into perspective,” he said.