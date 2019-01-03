Irish-based couple win €127m EuroMillions jackpot

A couple from Co Armagh scooped the €127 million jackpot in the New Year’s Day EuroMillions draw, UK lottery operator Camelot has said.

The couple will go public at a press conference in Belfast on Friday. The two came forward to claim the prize on Wednesday.

The win is the fourth biggest in UK lottery history.

Camelot said the prize money would be paid when the claimants’ ticket is validated.

The winning main numbers in the draw were 1, 8, 11, 25, and 28, and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 4 and 6. – PA