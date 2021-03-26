Ireland’s mandatory hotel-quarantine regime comes into force

Passengers arriving in the Republic from 33 “high-risk” countries have to quarantine in a hotel for 12 days from today.

The State’s mandatory hotel quarantine system aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 came into force at 4am on Friday.

People arriving from “high-risk” countries will have to complete 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine at a designated facility, but that could be reduced if a passenger receives a negative Covid-19 test result, taken after 10 days.

It may also be extended if a passenger tests positive during their stay but the State will pick up the cost of an extension beyond 12 days.

Passengers will also have to enter mandatory hotel quarantine if they do not provide evidence that they have a negative or “not detected” result from a PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours prior to arrival into Ireland.

The online booking portal for the quarantine packages went live on Sunday and as of Wednesday afternoon 42 bookings had been made.

The cost for an adult from a high-risk country is €1,875 for 12 nights, €625 for a second person over the age of 12 who shares the room, and €36 for children aged four to 12.

On Wednesday the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly designated the following Dublin hotels for use: The Crowne Plaza in Santry, the Holiday Inn Express in Santry, Clontarf Castle in Clontarf and the Hard Rock Hotel at Exchange Street Upper.

Hotels will be assigned at random, and you can only use the facilities in your room, although this will include the full range of the hotel’s in-room services, including free wifi and in-room entertainment system. Food will be delivered to your door. Everything else will be off limits except for carefully controlled smoking or exercise breaks.

The 33 “high-risk” countries include most of South America and Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Austria.